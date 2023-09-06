NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So often low-income families find it difficult to fight for their rights simply because they cannot afford legal representation. They may not realize that they could qualify for free legal representation through the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.

On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, Tuwanda Coleman talks with DarKenya Waller, Executive Director of Legal Aid Society, about the services they provide and how they may be able to help you.

For more information:

Click here for Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and the Cumberlands' websiteor call 800-238-1443

