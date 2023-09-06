Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Plus Side of Nashville

Actions

Legal Aid Society

So often low-income families find it difficult to fight for their rights simply because they cannot afford legal representation. They may not realize that they could qualify for free legal representation through the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands. On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, Tuwanda Coleman talks with DarKenya Waller, Executive Director of Legal Aid Society, about the services they provide and how they may be able to help you.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 14:12:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So often low-income families find it difficult to fight for their rights simply because they cannot afford legal representation. They may not realize that they could qualify for free legal representation through the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.

On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, Tuwanda Coleman talks with DarKenya Waller, Executive Director of Legal Aid Society, about the services they provide and how they may be able to help you.

For more information:
Click here for Legal Aid Society of Middle TN and the Cumberlands' websiteor call 800-238-1443

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book