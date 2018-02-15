Music City Hayride: A Non-Profit Helping Other Non-Profits
2:10 PM, Feb 15, 2018
The power of music! Not only can it be therapeutic, it can also be a catalyst for helping other…at least that’s the case for Music City Hayride, a nonprofit whose mission is to helps OTHER nonprofits. We’ll learn more about the organization that gives new music to the saying “music has healing power”. We will also talk to another organization who has benefited from Music City Hayride...Be sure to watch!