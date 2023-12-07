Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Plus Side of Nashville

Nashville Ballet

Marissa Stark, company dancer, and Briona Richardson, Senior Manager of Community Engagement, are our guests.
Dancer Marissa Stark and Senior Manager of Community Engagement join Tuwanda on this edition of Plus Side of Nashville to discuss what Nashville Ballet does for community outreach and how they enrich lives.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 15:24:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Ballet joins this edition of Plus Side to share what the company does to enrich the lives of those who otherwise have little to no access to ballet.

