How one Nashville organization is helping the homeless
On this episode of Plus Side of Nashville, Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Cheryl Chunn, VP of Development at the Nashville Rescue Mission, to discuss how they are helping the homeless during the holiday season.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 04, 2022
