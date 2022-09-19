Watch Now
Nashville Software School

How does one organization help those achieve a higher career path in tech?
Tuwanda Coleman is joined by founder and CEO, John Wark, of Nashville Software School to discuss their recent anniversary and how they are helping the community on this episode of Plus Side of Nashville.
