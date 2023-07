NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 800,000 people in Tennessee are facing hunger. One food bank has been working to end hunger and food insecurity for nearly 40 years. On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman talks with LaDawna Parham, the CEO of Nourish Food Bank to discuss services they offer and how you can help.

For more information, visit Nourish Food Bank's website.