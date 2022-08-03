WTVF-NASHVILLE — Domestic violence, bullying and suicide are three major public health concerns on the rise. Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Cintoria Franklin to discuss her organization, Pass the Beauty Inc, efforts to combat bullying, domestic violence, and suicide on this episode of the Plus Side of Nashville.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:12:19-04
