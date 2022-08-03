Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Plus Side of Nashville

Actions

Pass the Beauty, Inc

How is Pass the Beauty, Inc helping the community
Domestic violence, bullying and suicide are three major public health concerns on the rise. How is Pass the Beauty combating these issues?
Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:12:19-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Domestic violence, bullying and suicide are three major public health concerns on the rise. Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Cintoria Franklin to discuss her organization, Pass the Beauty Inc, efforts to combat bullying, domestic violence, and suicide on this episode of the Plus Side of Nashville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap