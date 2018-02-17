Plus Side of Nashville: Autism Education & Therapy Center

7:29 PM, Feb 16, 2018

AutismETC provides the following services for our clients: IEP advocacy, Toilet Training, Camps, as well as Parent, Community, Family, and Educator Training. They offer therapy services for children and adolescents including our Day Therapy Program, Home Services, In-School Services, Group Therapy and Summer Programs. AutismETC is proud to have a clinical psychologist on staff to provide our clients with easy access to diagnostic and psychoeducational evaluations. Executive Director Rhonda Manous, and Clinical Manger Mallorie Caradine join us.

