Plus Side Of Nashville: Mending Hearts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Addiction is a disease that impacts the lives of women of all ages, races, gender and profession. It does not discriminate. If you’re a woman struggling with addiction, no matter what stage you’re in, there is help. Here to tell us about Mending Hearts, an organization that helps women struggling with substance abuse restore their lives is the President and CEO Trina Frierson, along with Betty Mason, a Mending Hearts Board Member.