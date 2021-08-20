Plus Side Of Nashville: Metro Arts Lending Art Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —There is something extremely satisfying about having an original piece of artwork in your home. It elevates any space you put it. It’s one of a kind and no one else has the exact same piece that you do. Now, if you live in Davidson County, you no longer need to own a piece of art to enjoy it. Joining us all about the new Metro Arts Lending Art Program is Metro Arts Executive Director Caroline Vincent and Lending Library Artist Amanda Downs. We also spoke with Emily Waltenbaugh with Metro Arts and artist Ashley Mintz who's artwork is part of the Lending Arts Program.