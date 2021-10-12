NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are a lot of people going through a tough time right now maybe due to the loss of job or even eviction. On today's show, we talk to Sara Figal, with the Nashville Conflict Resolution Center, an organization that helps solve issues that seem unsolvable. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Plus Side Of Nashville: Nashville Conflict Resolution Center: Solving The Unsolvable?
Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 13:08:12-04
