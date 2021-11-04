WTVF-NASHVILLE —A lot of people experience homeless within Nashville. What if there was an organization to help give access to those who encounter homeless a way to be creative? On today’s episode, Tuwanda Coleman chats with Nicole Minyard, Founder & Executive Director of Poverty and the Arts, about access to creative resources and how their organization are helping those who are experiencing homelessness can be able to utilize their programs to increase their economic mobility and enhance their quality of life.