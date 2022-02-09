Providing food with Mercy Chefs

WTVF-NASHVILLE —2021 was a devastating year with the tornadoes in December for a lot of communities. One organization, Mercy Chefs, is working to provide a home-cooked meal for those effected by tragedy. Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Gary LeBlanc, head chef and founder of Mercy Chefs, on this edition of the Plus Side of Nashville.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:49:59-05
