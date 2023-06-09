NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mekayle Houghton with the Cumberland River Compact and Daniel Charlton with Friends of Warner Parks speak with Tuwanda about the importance of preserving Middle Tennessee's biodiversity.
Saving Nashville's Ecosystem
How can the public help preserve the biodiversity of Middle Tennessee?
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 09, 2023
