Saving Nashville's Ecosystem

How can the public help preserve the biodiversity of Middle Tennessee?
Mekayle Houghton and Daniel Charlton join us from their respective organization to discuss the importance of native trees in Nashville.
Posted at 8:04 AM, Jun 09, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mekayle Houghton with the Cumberland River Compact and Daniel Charlton with Friends of Warner Parks speak with Tuwanda about the importance of preserving Middle Tennessee's biodiversity.

