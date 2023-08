NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you don’t have a home, where do you go to shower? ShowerUp is a nonprofit that provides free showers to the homeless community.

On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman talks with Paul Schmitz, the executive director of Shower Up, and NewsChannel 5 Reporter and Volunteer, Amelia Young, to discuss their work with the unhoused.

