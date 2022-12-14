Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Plus Side of Nashville

Actions

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

What is Sleep in Heavenly Peace and how can you volunteer if you live in Nashville?
Clint Jones of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nashville Chapter raises awareness about the organization's mission.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 16:11:56-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Clint Jones and Anna Marshall of the non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace describe the mission of the organization and how Nashvillians can help.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap