On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Angie Brantley, Founder and Executive Director of TenThirtyFive, to tell us about her organization and how they are helping teenage girls through her thrift shop.
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 14:35:48-04
Click here to learn more about the 2nd Annual Styling Confidence for Tomorrow Fashion Show.
