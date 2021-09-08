Watch
The Plus Side of Nashville: Dismas House

Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 08, 2021
Posted at 11:36 AM, Sep 08, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Dismas House, an organization that started with a question…what if? Believing in second chances, Dismas House provides shelter, food, clothing and transportation to their residents who are formerly incarcerated men. We talk to Kay Kretsch, who is the CEO of Dismas House , and we hear the incredible stories of Eddie and D'Angelo, so be sure to watch!

