The Plus Side of Nashville: Dismas House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Today, we’re shining the spotlight on Dismas House, an organization that started with a question…what if? Believing in second chances, Dismas House provides shelter, food, clothing and transportation to their residents who are formerly incarcerated men. We talk to Kay Kretsch, who is the CEO of Dismas House , and we hear the incredible stories of Eddie and D'Angelo, so be sure to watch!