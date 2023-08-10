Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +Plus Side of Nashville

Actions

Unscripted Improv

Emma Supica, Anne Veal, and Dr. Jamye Hardy are our guests.
Unscripted Improv joins Tuwanda for this edition of Plus Side!
Posted at 7:19 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 20:19:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have three members of Unscripted Improv - a non-profit dedicated to integrating communities through improvisation - tell us their stories about how improv can improve life.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School