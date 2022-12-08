NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall and Captain Philip Canning from The Salvation Army Nashville. They discuss two different ways that you can give back to the community this holiday season. Click here for more information about The Last Minute Toy Store. For more information about The Salvation Army Nashville, click here.
Ways to Give Back
The Last Minute Toy Store & The Salvation Army Nashville
Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:14:10-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall and Captain Philip Canning from The Salvation Army Nashville. They discuss two different ways that you can give back to the community this holiday season. Click here for more information about The Last Minute Toy Store. For more information about The Salvation Army Nashville, click here.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.