Que Pasa Nashville: Ashford Hughes Sr.

On today's Que Pasa Nashville we are joined by Ashford Hughes Sr. who is the Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity &amp; Inclusion at MNPS to discuss Metro schools efforts to offer a more diverse and inclusive environment for students and for staff. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Sep 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —On today's Que Pasa Nashville we are joined by Ashford Hughes Sr. who is the Executive Officer for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at MNPS to discuss Metro schools efforts to offer a more diverse and inclusive environment for students and for staff. Be sure to watch to learn more.

