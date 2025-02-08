NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Que Pasa host Cristina Oakeley is joined by restaurateur Niroop Prabhakar of 615 Chutney. The two discuss Niroop's humble beginnings running his own vegetarian food truck to his delicious samplings at his two restaurants in Nashville.
615 ChuTNey
615 ChuTNey mixes Exotic Flavors with Comfort
Owner of 615 ChuTNey Niroop C. Prabhakar joins host Cristina Oakeley as they explore the culinary delights of Middle Eastern food.
Posted
and last updated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Que Pasa host Cristina Oakeley is joined by restaurateur Niroop Prabhakar of 615 Chutney. The two discuss Niroop's humble beginnings running his own vegetarian food truck to his delicious samplings at his two restaurants in Nashville.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.