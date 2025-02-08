Watch Now
615 ChuTNey mixes Exotic Flavors with Comfort

Owner of 615 ChuTNey Niroop C. Prabhakar joins host Cristina Oakeley as they explore the culinary delights of Middle Eastern food.
The owner of 615 ChuTNey Niroop C. Prabhakar talks about his restaurants and how he started with a food truck.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Que Pasa host Cristina Oakeley is joined by restaurateur Niroop Prabhakar of 615 Chutney. The two discuss Niroop's humble beginnings running his own vegetarian food truck to his delicious samplings at his two restaurants in Nashville.
Our gift to the Nashville community