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ACLU- Protecting Rights for All

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee are Guardians Defending Our Rights to Equality, Liberty, and Justice Preserving the Bill of Rights for all Tennesseans.
Executive Director of ACLU-TN Miriam Nemeth is our guest.
Que Pasa Nashville - 101026 ACLU Protecting Rights for All
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Executive Director of ACLU-TN Miriam Nemeth explains how their organization preserves the Bill of Rights for all Tennesseans through community engagement, legislative lobbying, litigation and public education. ACLU-TN's key issues are Criminal Justice Reform, Fair Treatment of Immigrants, Free Speech, Gender and LGBTQ Equality, Privacy, Surveillance and Technology, Racial Justice, Religious Freedom, Reproductive Justice, Voting Rights, and Youth & Student Rights.

LINK to ACLU-TN.ORG

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