ACLU- Protecting Rights for All

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Executive Director of ACLU-TN Miriam Nemeth explains how their organization preserves the Bill of Rights for all Tennesseans through community engagement, legislative lobbying, litigation and public education. ACLU-TN's key issues are Criminal Justice Reform, Fair Treatment of Immigrants, Free Speech, Gender and LGBTQ Equality, Privacy, Surveillance and Technology, Racial Justice, Religious Freedom, Reproductive Justice, Voting Rights, and Youth & Student Rights.

LINK to ACLU-TN.ORG