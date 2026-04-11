Actions in the State Legislature

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Democratic Party is the state umbrella for democrats in every corner of the state electing democrats across the ballot from Congress to the School Board- supporting candidates, creating infrastructure to ensure there is a seat at the table for everyone.

A few of the issues that bring Tennesseans to the Democratic Party is education, cost of living, and the economy. Luis Mata, Communications and Deputy Executive Director of the state Democratic party says "People are facing a cost of living crisis. Gas and groceries are at an all time high. Tennessee childcare costs as much as college tuition, healthcare is out of reach because of 15+ years of Republican Party control."