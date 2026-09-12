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Celebrate Nashville!

A cultural festival sharing traditions through music, dance, activities, food and crafts. October 3, 2026 at Centennial Park.
Cindy Politte and Alejandro Rivera from Celebrate Nashville give details about October 3rd Free event at Centennial Park.
Que Pasa Nashville - 091226 Celebrate Nashville
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first Saturday of October of every year marks "Celebrate Nashville". This 30 year festival is a free event that showcases over 50 cultures from people who live in the Middle Tennessee area. The event provides an opportunity for Nashvillians to meet their neighbors and share their traditions promoting cross-cultural awareness and understanding. Immerse yourself in dance, music, visual arts, a childrens area, Teens United Area, an educational Global Village and exotic foods.
In 2026, it starts Oct. 3rd. at Centennial Park 9am with a parade featuring different groups dressed in traditional attire from their homeland.
For more information:
celebratenashville.org

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