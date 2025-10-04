Celebrating Jewish High Holy Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rabbi Laurie Rice and Cantor Josh Goldberg from Congregation Micah explain how they connect deeper with God through Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and other Jewish High Holy Days. Congregation Micah is a Reform Judaism synagogue emphasizing equality and a welcoming message for all. Rabbi Rice says, "We place emphasis on "the doing" almost above and beyond "the believing"....The doing leads to the believing... Do and you will come to understand."