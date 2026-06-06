Connect, Create and Celebrate the Latin Culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Jackie Marushka came to Nashville, she realized a need for an organization in the entertainment industry focusing on the Latino population for connection and collaboration. She developed the Hispanic Entertainment Alliance in 2019 with the motto: Connect, Create and Celebrate. Through networking, collaboration and cultural celebration, the organization creates opportunities, shares ideas, and amplifies voices in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Hispanic Entertainment Alliance LINK