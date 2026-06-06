Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Que Pasa Nashville

Actions

Connect, Create and Celebrate the Latin Culture

Nashville has a Hispanic Entertainment Alliance to make those connections with movers and shakers in the community.
Jackie Marushka , CEO of Marushka Media is our guest.
Que Pasa - 060526 Marushka Media
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Jackie Marushka came to Nashville, she realized a need for an organization in the entertainment industry focusing on the Latino population for connection and collaboration. She developed the Hispanic Entertainment Alliance in 2019 with the motto: Connect, Create and Celebrate. Through networking, collaboration and cultural celebration, the organization creates opportunities, shares ideas, and amplifies voices in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Hispanic Entertainment Alliance LINK

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.