NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When Jackie Marushka came to Nashville, she realized a need for an organization in the entertainment industry focusing on the Latino population for connection and collaboration. She developed the Hispanic Entertainment Alliance in 2019 with the motto: Connect, Create and Celebrate. Through networking, collaboration and cultural celebration, the organization creates opportunities, shares ideas, and amplifies voices in the entertainment industry and beyond.
Connect, Create and Celebrate the Latin Culture
Nashville has a Hispanic Entertainment Alliance to make those connections with movers and shakers in the community.
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