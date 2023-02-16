NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley sits down with Dr. Alex Jahangir, Executive Medical Director, Vanderbilt Center for Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgery to discuss his role on the Coronavirus Taskforce, his new book, Hot Spot: A Doctor's Diary from the Pandemic as well as his experience growing up as an immigrant in Nashville.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 09:48:43-05
