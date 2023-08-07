Economic Growth & Small Business Development
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 12:30:28-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley talks with LaTanya Channel, the Director of Economic Growth & Small Business Development for the Office of Mayor John Cooper, about how her department is enhancing economic opportunities for minorities by helping small businesses.
Click here for more information about the office of Economic and Community Development.
