ELLA - Entrepreneur Latina Leaders of America

Jessie Garcia Knowles and Tanya Hernandez are our guests.
How can Hispanic women find guidance on running a small business? Find out on this edition of Que Pasa Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can Hispanic women find guidance and support on running a business? ELLA may have answers as representatives from the organization join the show.

Our gift to the Nashville community