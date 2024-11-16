NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can Hispanic women find guidance and support on running a business? ELLA may have answers as representatives from the organization join the show.
ELLA - Entrepreneur Latina Leaders of America
Jessie Garcia Knowles and Tanya Hernandez are our guests.
