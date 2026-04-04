Empower, Engage and Protect All Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In middle Tennessee live approximately 60,000 Muslims. Nashville boasts the largest Kurdish population in the US. Somali and Afghan arrivals along with African Americans create a diverse community by race, ethnicity, political affiliation and education. Executive Director of the American Muslim Advisory Council Sabina Mohyuddin explains, "That is the joy of America. A lot of people are coming from countries that they only see others like themselves and even they are seeing Muslims from different parts of the world.

Mohyuddin and host Cristina Oakeley discuss immigration bills targeting the Muslim community and hateful remarks of US Representative Andy Oogles. Mohyuddin also explains Sharia Law. "It tells me how I should practice Islam in my daily life and my private life. It's not about anybody else."

Through civic engagement, advocacy and community building the American Muslim Advisory Council helps people navigate local governments and amplifies the voice of the community.