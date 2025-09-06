Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Que Pasa Nashville

Actions

Financial Literacy Helping Families and Hispanic Small Businesses

Luis M. Parodi from Republic Bank describes how he helps businesses reinvest in their communities through development services, community tax credits, sponsorships and community development laws.
Luis M. Parodi of Republic Bank is our guest
Que Pasa - Republic Bank
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Creating strategic partnerships with underserved communities is what Luis Parodi of Republic Bank enjoys to foster. With 5 million Hispanic businesses in the US and over 1,800 Hispanic Small Businesses in Nashville he helps create economic development and grow success with black-owned, women-owned and Latino owned businesses. Parodi works with Hispanic businesses to reinvest back into their communities by using community development services, community investment tax credits, sponsorships and donations to organizations and through community development laws including those dealing with affordable housing, community health centers and not for profits. Parodi encourages financial literacy classes for families and businesses. Ages range from kids pre-K through adult seniors.
Link: RepublicBank.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.