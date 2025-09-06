Financial Literacy Helping Families and Hispanic Small Businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Creating strategic partnerships with underserved communities is what Luis Parodi of Republic Bank enjoys to foster. With 5 million Hispanic businesses in the US and over 1,800 Hispanic Small Businesses in Nashville he helps create economic development and grow success with black-owned, women-owned and Latino owned businesses. Parodi works with Hispanic businesses to reinvest back into their communities by using community development services, community investment tax credits, sponsorships and donations to organizations and through community development laws including those dealing with affordable housing, community health centers and not for profits. Parodi encourages financial literacy classes for families and businesses. Ages range from kids pre-K through adult seniors.

Link: RepublicBank.com

