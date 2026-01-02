Free Legal Help for the Underserved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands is the largest nonprofit law firm in Tennessee. The organization helps low income and vulnerable people secure and maintain basic necessities. Although it serves 48 counties, demand far exceeds the number of available attorneys. Executive Director DarKenya W. Waller says they unfortunately turn away half of those seeking help. Legal Aid Society is built on the belief that everyone- including low-income individuals has the right to an attorney in civil matters. Cases range from family law and housing to healthcare.

Legal Aid Society LINK

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.