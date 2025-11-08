Friends of Two Rivers Mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends of Two Rivers in conjunction with Metro Parks reveal the $4.5 million dollar renovation of the exterior of Two Rivers Mansion and grounds. Jeff Syracuse, President Elect of the Board of Friends of Two Rivers expounds on the renovation of the exterior, looks to the future for renovations of the interior, restoring the 1802 building showing plans for a pavillion designed to look like a carriage barn for private and public events. Emily Nix invites visitors to the historic property to hear passionate stories about the McGavock family, former enslaved and indigenous people who once lived on the property.