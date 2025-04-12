Fun Uncles Open Second Tio Fun Taqueria Location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After success in the Gulch, restaurant owners Mikey Corona and Brian Riggenbach AKA the Fun Uncles, opened a second Tio Fun Taqueria in Franklin, TN. In this week's Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley and the Fun Uncles reminice about authentic Mexican food when they were growing up and how Tio Fun has captured this whimsical youthful spirit in the atmosphere and the food of the restaurant.