NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Futuro is a nonprofit organiztion that helps students build their career aspirations centered around leadership, service and community engagement. Working closely with companies to build a workforce and address educational gaps by identifying roadblocks. Time and energy devoted to coursework and career development, financial resources, and professional networking are the 3 main areas of focus to help students.
Get Ready for Your Career While in College
Executive Director Jennifer Novo and Board Member Melinda Noblitt from Futuro are our guests.
