Guitars for the Stars and Music Venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Delgado Guitars in Nashville is a multi-generational business beginning in Mexico in 1928. Four generations later, Delgado Guitars is thriving and branching out from creating sought after custom guitars with a showroom by day and entertainment venue at night with the Music Makers Stage at the store. The Music Makers Stage hosts bimonthly live shows curated by Julie Delgado.

Manuel and Julie Delgado are proud to introduce Mariachi Music to Nashville through the Music City Mariachi Festival and programs in Glencliff High School.

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