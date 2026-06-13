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Guitars for the Stars and Music Venue

Manuel A. Delgado of Delgado Guitars creates custom guitars but also gives back to the community through his culture.
Manuel A Delgado from Delgado Guitars and Julie Delgado from The Music Makers Stage are our guests.
Que Pasa Nashville - 061226 Delgado Guitars
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Delgado Guitars in Nashville is a multi-generational business beginning in Mexico in 1928. Four generations later, Delgado Guitars is thriving and branching out from creating sought after custom guitars with a showroom by day and entertainment venue at night with the Music Makers Stage at the store. The Music Makers Stage hosts bimonthly live shows curated by Julie Delgado.

Manuel and Julie Delgado are proud to introduce Mariachi Music to Nashville through the Music City Mariachi Festival and programs in Glencliff High School.

LINK for DELGADO GUITARS
LINK for MUSIC MAKERS STAGE

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