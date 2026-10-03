Hispanic Voices Powering Democracy- Vote!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through Social Justice and Advocacy comes change. The Tennessee Hispanic Action Network works for the Latino community to ensure equal rights, opportunities and fair treatment by addressing systemic inequities, empowering individuals and celebrating diverse culture giving a voice to unique challenges. Melissa Alvarez, Founder of TN Hispanic Action Network promotes the advancement of the Latino community through activism and activism.

LINK to TN Hispanic Action Network

Fuerza Democrats of TN founder Fabian Bedne has been growing Latino Democratic Candidacy for over 16 years. Every year, about 1.4 million Latinos in the US become eligible to vote. In 2023 Latinos made up 7% of Tennessee's population-the 26th largest Latino population among all US state. Change can only happen at the ballot box and through legislative developments. Bedne wants to "build a larger tent to bring more voices in and more experiences in."

LINK to fuerzatn.org