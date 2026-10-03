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Hispanic Voices Powering Democracy- Vote!

The Hispanic population continues to grow & through voting, enacts change. Melissa Alvarez, Founder, TN Hispanic Action Network and Fabian Bedne, Founder of Fuerza Democrats of Nashville are guests.
Melisa Alvarez, Founder of Tennessee Hispanic Action Network and Fabian Bedne, Founder of Fuerza Democrats of Tennessee are our guests.
QP100326 Hispanic Voices Power Democracy
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Through Social Justice and Advocacy comes change. The Tennessee Hispanic Action Network works for the Latino community to ensure equal rights, opportunities and fair treatment by addressing systemic inequities, empowering individuals and celebrating diverse culture giving a voice to unique challenges. Melissa Alvarez, Founder of TN Hispanic Action Network promotes the advancement of the Latino community through activism and activism.
LINK to TN Hispanic Action Network
Fuerza Democrats of TN founder Fabian Bedne has been growing Latino Democratic Candidacy for over 16 years. Every year, about 1.4 million Latinos in the US become eligible to vote. In 2023 Latinos made up 7% of Tennessee's population-the 26th largest Latino population among all US state. Change can only happen at the ballot box and through legislative developments. Bedne wants to "build a larger tent to bring more voices in and more experiences in."
LINK to fuerzatn.org

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