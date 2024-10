NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Empowering Latino Leaders for a brighter future. is the mission of HOLA: Hispanic Organization of Leaders and Achievers.

On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by Sandra Lee, Executive Director of HOLA, Board Chair Nadina Chavez and Board Member Allie Williamson to discuss HOLA.

