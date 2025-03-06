Watch Now
How does New Legislation Affect the Latin Community?

State Representative Gabby Salinas, District 96 Shelby County and host Cristina Oakeley explore the issues.
Tennessee State Representative Gabby Salinas from District 96, Shelby County is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From new immigration laws to bills that target undocumented children, State Representative Gabby Salinas from District 96 in Shelby County and host Cristina Oakeley tackle the issues that are affecting Latin communities across Tennessee on this episode of Que Pasa Nashville.

