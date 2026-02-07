NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's safeguarding the Department of Education or determining the role AI plays in our schools ,the Raikes Foundation addresses national issues affecting youth and education through equity and democracy. Director of National Education Strategy at the Raikes Foundation Gini Pupo-Walker discusses the power states will have going forward over their children's education without a unified national standard.
Improving Our Public Systems to Live Up to Our Country's Promise
