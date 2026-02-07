Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Improving Our Public Systems to Live Up to Our Country's Promise

The Raikes Foundation addresses national issues affecting youth and education through equity and democracy.
Raikes Foundation Director of National Education Strategy Gini Pupo-Walker is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's safeguarding the Department of Education or determining the role AI plays in our schools ,the Raikes Foundation addresses national issues affecting youth and education through equity and democracy. Director of National Education Strategy at the Raikes Foundation Gini Pupo-Walker discusses the power states will have going forward over their children's education without a unified national standard.

