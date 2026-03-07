Japan America Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With 209 Japanese companies with locations in Tennessee, Japan is the biggest foreign investor in the state. These companies account for 55,000 jobs and $20 billion in capital. The Japan-America Society of Tennessee promotes Japanese culture and a connector of Japanese businesses with Tennessee. The Cherry Blossom festival is April 11th at Public Square in Nashville, 9:30am - 5pm.
Masami Izumida Tyson, the Chief of Staff Office to Mayor Freddie O'Connell and Sammie Arnold, Executive Director of the Japanese Society of Tennessee show how Japanese companies invest in Tennessee.
