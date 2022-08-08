NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Que Pasa Nashville, Cristina is joined by Lt. Michelle Coker and Officer Cecilia Gomez to discuss MNPD's initiatives to be more present in minority communities and build better relationships with immigrants. Be sure to watch to learn more.
MNPD Reaching to Minority Communities: Que Pasa Nashville
Metro Nashville Police Department
