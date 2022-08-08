Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +Que Pasa Nashville

Actions

MNPD Reaching to Minority Communities: Que Pasa Nashville

Metro Nashville Police Department
On today's Que Pasa Nashville, Cristina is joined by Lt. Michelle Coker and Officer Cecilia Gomez to discuss MNPD's initiatives to be more present in minority communities and build better relationships with immigrants. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 14:49:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Que Pasa Nashville, Cristina is joined by Lt. Michelle Coker and Officer Cecilia Gomez to discuss MNPD's initiatives to be more present in minority communities and build better relationships with immigrants. Be sure to watch to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap