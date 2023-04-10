NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley sits down with Amna Osman, Executive Director of Nashville Cares, to discuss the organization's history, services that they provide, the impact of government funding cuts and exciting events they have coming up. Click here for information about Dining Out For Life.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 08:05:08-04
