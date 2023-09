NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by Paula Foster and Dwayne Jenkins from Nashville CARES to discuss their mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

Click here for more information about Nashville CARES.

Click here for more information about the 32nd Annual Nashville CARES AIDS Walk on October 7th at Hadley Park.