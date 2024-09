NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by Ana and Alejandro Castro, Creators and Founders of Nashville Latin Fashion Week to discuss the event.

Best way to connect with Ana and Alejandro Castro is email: nashvillelatinfashionweek@gmail.comor call Ana directly at (615) 586-3495.

Click here for tickets and more information