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Nashville Predators Community Engagement

Pride in being the center point for entertainment in downtown Nashville and creating an atmosphere of community for everyone.
Amy Bratten, Nashville Predators director of Social Impact and Growth is our guest.
Que Pasa Nashville - 080726 Nashville Preds community
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "The best thing is that you sit next to someone that you don't know and cheer for the same team in gold." That is what Nashville Predators Director of Social Impact and Growth Amy Bratten told host Cristina Oakeley. Bratten wants to create an atmosphere of community- where everyone is welcome. Bratten says they promote various nights that highlight communities like Veterans, Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, to Hispanic Heritage Night, Asian Pacific Islanders Night, Black Music Heritage Night, etc. through the Nashville Predators Foundation and Guider, which recognizes the beauty and diversity that is Nashville.
NashvillePredators.com

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