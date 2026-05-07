Nashville State Community College is not just for Davidson County

When students graduate high school the option to continue their education is made easier and more cost effective when they apply to Nashville State Community College. Executive Director Dr. Shanna L. Jackson conveys that NSCC serves a 7 county area in Middle Tennessee including 3 campuses in Davidson County, Humphreys County, Dickson and Clarksville. Since fall of 2015, The Tennessee Promise scholarship program has been helping 2 year and 4 year colleges plus TN College of Applied Sciences institutions increase college enrollment and boost workforce development by removing tuition barriers.

Healthcare, Culinary, Hospitality and Technical careers are in demand. Nashville State Community College can put you on a transfer path toward a 4 year college or getting an Associates degree, Technical Certificates, and/or Applied Sciences degree.

Older students who want to change their career or would like to finish college, TNReconnect can help financially for those returning students to complete a degree.