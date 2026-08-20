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Nashville's New Americans- Tracing the Journey of Our Immigrant Neighbors

Author Sheri Sellmeyer's new book features the struggles & contributions of 39 immigrants from 38 countries who call Nashville home. Mina Johnson an immigrant from Japan tells her success story.
Author Sheri Sellmeyer and former Metro Nashville Council Member Mina Johnson are our guests.
Que Pasa Nashville - 090526 Nashville's New Americans
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Author Sheri Sellmeyer's new book "Nashville's New Americans: Tracing the Journey of Our Immigrant Neighbors" tells the stories of 39 immigrants from 38 countries. Their struggles, perseverance and contributions to Music City helping shape Nashville's economy, culture and daily life.
Former Metro Nashville Council Member Mina Johnson tells her story of immigrating to the U.S. to start a restaurant in Atlanta, eventually moving to Nashville and then running and winning a seat on Nashville's City Council. She now is on the Board of Sister Cities bridging Japan and Nashville relations.

Nashville's New Americans: Tracing the Journeys of Our Immigrant Neighbors

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