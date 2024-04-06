New Titans Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley sits down with Johari Matthews, Vice President of Community Impact for the Tennessee Titans and the Executive Director of the Titans Foundation, as well as Herbert Brown, Community & Citizenship Director for Turner Construction Company, to discuss the impact of the construction of the new Tennessee Titans stadium.
Posted at 3:30 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 04:30:01-04
